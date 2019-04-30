wrestling / News
WWE Announces Raw Competitors For Men’s Money in the Bank Match
– WWE has revealed which Raw talent will compete in the men’s Money in the Bank match. Alexa Bliss announced on Raw that the following talent from Raw will compete in the ladder match at next month’s PPV:
Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin
The four Smackdown competitors will be revealed on Tuesday night’s episode of that brand, while the Raw women’s MITB competitors will be announced later tonight.
It's time for a very special #MITB edition of A #MomentOfBliss! @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/szHPG8lUSX
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
There they are 👀. #Raw pic.twitter.com/7ajf8pab6d
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
He won the contract last year, and @BraunStrowman will again compete in the #MITB Ladder Match THIS YEAR! #Raw pic.twitter.com/UH0Ykmkwh7
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
.@KingRicochet will be competing in his first-EVER #MITB Ladder Match! #Raw pic.twitter.com/H89RYaBT6U
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
.@DMcIntyreWWE is the 3rd member of #Raw to join the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/Zsp1UHpu3N
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
And last but not least, @BaronCorbinWWE will be the final member from #Raw to be in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/C9S82Qm2vr
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019
Your #RAW competitors in the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch:
– @BraunStrowman
– @KingRicochet
– @DMcIntyreWWE
– @BaronCorbinWWE #MomentofBliss pic.twitter.com/i1MewfkTxz
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2019