WWE Announces Raw Competitors For Men’s Money in the Bank Match

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has revealed which Raw talent will compete in the men’s Money in the Bank match. Alexa Bliss announced on Raw that the following talent from Raw will compete in the ladder match at next month’s PPV:

Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin

The four Smackdown competitors will be revealed on Tuesday night’s episode of that brand, while the Raw women’s MITB competitors will be announced later tonight.

