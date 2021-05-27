WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor said that he would like to go back to the WWE main roster after being in NXT for two years and making changes to his character there.

A new report from WrestleVotes says that the feeling is mutual, at least with the RAW creative team. According to the report, creative team members have been asking for Balor to come back “for months now.” However officials have yet to make the decision to call him up from NXT. It was also noted that the people working on the black and yellow brand ‘adore’ Balor.