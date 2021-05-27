wrestling / News
WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster
During a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor said that he would like to go back to the WWE main roster after being in NXT for two years and making changes to his character there.
A new report from WrestleVotes says that the feeling is mutual, at least with the RAW creative team. According to the report, creative team members have been asking for Balor to come back “for months now.” However officials have yet to make the decision to call him up from NXT. It was also noted that the people working on the black and yellow brand ‘adore’ Balor.
Regarding Finn Balor: I’m told members of the RAW creative team have asked for him for months now. No edict has come down from the top yet yanking him from Orlando. The NXT crew adores Balor so unless the main roster has major plans for him, I’d think he’s OK where he is.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021