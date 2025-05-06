WWE Raw Draws 3 Million Views On Netflix For April 28 Episode

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix slipped from the WrestleMania 41-influenced spike of the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending May 5th, and the April 28th episode of Raw brought in 3.0 million views throughout the week based on 5.8 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 16.7% from the April 21st Raw After Mania episode’s 3.6 million views. Despite the drop, the viewership was still (aside from last week) the best since the March 24th episode also had 2.0 million. The show ranked in the top 10 in 12 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, the United States, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, India, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia.

Raw was ranked #4 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the premiere of The Four Seasons season 1 (11.9 million views), You season five in its second week (10.9 million), and the third week of Ransom Canyon’s season one (4.2 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.188 million views per week for new episodes.