WWE News: Raw’s Ending Went Off As Planned, New Undertaker ‘Buried Alive’ T-Shirt

– WWE Raw’s ending was a bit abrupt, but according to a new report that was exactly how it was planned to be. PWInsider reports that while the ending moments of Raw seemed to cut off unexpected as Drew McIntyre closed the door on the Hell In A Cell structure, that was the ending that Vince McMahon approved according to multiple source.

– WWE is selling a new Undertaker “Buried Alive” shirt commemorating the 24th anniversary of the Dead Man’s Buried Alive match against Undertaker in 1996. You can see it here.