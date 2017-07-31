WWE Raw & Fallout Highlights: Lesnar Makes SummerSlam Proclamation, Hardys vs. Gallows & Anderson, More

– Here are the highlight and Fallout videos from this week’s Raw. They include Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman vowing to leave WWE if Lesnar loses the Universal Title at SummerSlam, Dean Ambrose explaining why he refuses to trust Seth Rollins, he Hardy Boyz vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander vs. Ariya Daivari, TJP & Tony Nese, Kurt Angle discussing Lesnar leaving Raw and Neville giving his perspective on the Cruiserweight’s Six-Man Tag Team Match: