WWE Raw Gets Highest Rating And Viewership Of The Year

– Raw After WrestleMania saw a big increase in viewership and rating.

ShowBuzzDaily reports that Monday’s Raw averaged 2,923,000 viewers. The number is the highest viewership average for Raw in 2019. The show posted a 1.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, also the highest number of the year for the show.

Hourly breakdown

Hour 1: 3.182 million viewers, 1.15 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 2: 2.943 million viewers, 1.10 rating in 18-49 demographic

Hour 3: 2.646 million viewers, 1.00 rating in 18-49 demographic

If there is any bad news it is that the 2019 Raw After Mania viewership was still down 25% from the 2018 number.