WWE Looks Back at RAW’s Greatest Moments on USA Network

WWE has shared a new video which looks back at the greatest moments of Monday Night RAW’s time on the USA Network. WWE’s flagship show aired its last show on USA last night. It ran on the network from 1993 to 2000 and then 2005 to 2024. The only time it wasn’t on USA, before now, was 2000-2005 when it was on Spike TV. RAW moves to Netflix next Monday, January 6.