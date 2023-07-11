– PWInsider reports that an argument took place backstage last night at WWE Raw with the participants of the main event. The headliner saw The Judgment Day beat the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in a six-man tag team match, with Finn Balor pinning Sami Zayn after the Coup de Grace.

According to the report, after Balor pinned Zayn, all the participants returned to the gorilla position, and an argument ensued. The argument reportedly started due to some frustration over how the match was executed. PWInsider notes that the argument was never in danger of getting physical.

The crux of the issue was that some spots in the match reportedly didn’t go off as they were originally planned, and they ended up looking “clunky.” Two sources are said to be blaming the outcome on certain aspects of the match being changed “at the last literal second.” One source reportedly blamed one talent, who they did not want to name in order to “not make the internet go insane.”

After the argument deflated, it’s said that many involved weren’t happy with the situation. The incident was seen as “one of those things” where things didn’t click very well, and emotions were running high since there were so many individuals involve who take great pride in their work and their performances.

Last night’s WWE Raw was held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It was broadcast live on USA Network.