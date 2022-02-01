WWE Raw Scores Highest Viewership Since August For Royal Rumble Fallout

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which featured the fallout from the Royal Rumble. Raw brought in 1.865 million viewers on USA Network, and that’s the highest for the show since August 30 and up from the 1.766 million viewers for the previous episode.

Hour 1 was the most-watched hour at 2.083 million viewers, which Thurston notes was the first time Raw averaged more than two million viewers in the first hour since August 23. Hour 2 averaged 1.879 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.633 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.47 rating with 615,000 viewers, and that’s the highest for the series since November 22 and also up from 0.46 rating for the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 1 on cable on Monday.

Raw featured Brock Lesnar confronting Bobby Lashley, an exchange between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, and much more.