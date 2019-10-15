wrestling / News

WWE Raw Highlight Videos for 10.14.19

October 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Tag Team Titles Viking Raiders

– WWE released a number highlights and clips from last night’s Raw, which featured Night 2 of the WWE Draft. You can check out those highlight videos and post-show Fallout interviews below.
























More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading