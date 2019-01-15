WWE Raw Hits Best Rating Since October, Viewership Way Up

– As is typical, Raw rebounded heavily in the ratings with football no longer a competitor. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.91 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.722 million viewers, up 15% and 17% from last week’s 0.8 demo rating and 2.324 million viewers. The rating was the best for Raw since the October 22nd episode had a 0.92, while the viewership was the highest point since all the way back on September 10th, when the show did 2.740 million viewers. September 10th, unsurprisingly, was week one of the NFL season and Monday Night Football.

Raw ranked #1 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, returning to its pre-NFL season perch. The show beat out Love & Hip-Hop on VH1, which scored a 0.74 demo rating and an audience of 1.445 million. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.90 demo rating (2.775 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.93 demo rating (2.781 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.91 demo rating (2.610 million viewers)