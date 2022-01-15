WWE Raw in Cincinnati on Jan. 31 Gets Updated Matchups

– PWInsider reports that a commercial break ran during last night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast with some updated matchups for the scheduled edition of Monday Night Raw for January 31 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Previously, the Heritage Bank Center advertised a six-man tag team match for the show featuring Big E and RK-Bro against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title was also advertised for the show.

However, the commercial that aired during SmackDown last night is now promoting a six-man tag team match with Big E and The Street Profits taking on Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. Additionally, the Raw Women’s title match is now being advertised as a Triple Threat Match with Becky Lynch defending her title against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

The Heritage Bank Center hasn’t updated its website with the new WWE Raw matchups yet and is still listing the previous ones. As noted in the past, the card/lineup is always subject to change.