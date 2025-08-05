WWE RAW on July 28th drew 2.7 million global views and 5.5 million hours viewed in its first week, good for the eighth most watched show on Netflix’s global ranking, reports Tudum. The numbers are basically the same as the July 21st episode, which had 2.7 million global views and 5.7 million hours viewed.

The most watched YouTube video from the episode is Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker taking out Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The video has topped 2.2 million views.

The Hulk Hogan 10-Bell Salute has drawn over 1 million views.