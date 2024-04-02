wrestling / News

WWE Says This Week’s Raw Had Largest Domestic Gate In Show’s History

April 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

Tonight’s WWE Raw broke records, with WWE announcing the show had the largest domestic gate in the show’s history. Triple announced before Monday’s episode that the show broke Raw’s record for grosses in the US.

The Game wrote:

“We’re not even a full day into #WrestleMania Week, and the @WWEUniverse is already smashing records.

Tonight’s #WWERaw in Brooklyn will be the largest domestic gate in the history of the red brand. @barclayscenter”

