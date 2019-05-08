wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live in Belfast Results 5.8.19: Roman Reigns Teams With Rollins and Strowman, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, featuring Roman Reigns in the main event and more. The results are below per Wrestling Inc:
* Apollo Crews defeated EC3.
* Mojo Rawley defeated Titus O’Neil.
* WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.
* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Revival.
Tonight #WWEBelfast fades to black with the arrival of @WWEAleister… @KingRicochet @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/qB92sRqbWq
— Rony! (@TheRONYBrand) May 8, 2019
@KingRicochet being awesome as per usual at #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/c7ArZazY6J
— Big Up Hode (@HodeBig) May 8, 2019
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias.
@IAmEliasWWE eats a guitar shot courtesy of Ireland's own @FinnBalor tonight at #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/rdf41nOCEP
— Rony! (@TheRONYBrand) May 8, 2019
* RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat.
@LaceyEvansWWE was not impressed with @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/I42WYwmxyg
— Ciarán Halpin (@Halpojr) May 8, 2019
What a splendid show @WWE! @BeckyLynchWWE you were amazing and well done on the win #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/7f3QEyzo9z
— Rob Christie (@RobChristie83) May 8, 2019
Some of my best shots of @LaceyEvansWWE from tonight at #WWEBelfast it was a amazing night all round. Lacey you killed it tonight and Im happy I finally got to see you in person. Your so talented and Beautiful #LikeALady pic.twitter.com/50fPfZzzXO
— Jay-Mercer💋The Prophecy💋 (@JayMercerCAW) May 8, 2019
* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.
art #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/RidiSEchbN
— roman reigns archive (@rreignsarchive) May 8, 2019
Tonight's curtain call for @WWERomanReigns @BraunStrowman & @WWERollins in #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/0mftjfRQlj
— Rony! (@TheRONYBrand) May 8, 2019
#WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/i1kHAjS3rT
— roman reigns archive (@rreignsarchive) May 8, 2019
