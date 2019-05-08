WWE Raw Live in Belfast Results 5.8.19: Roman Reigns Teams With Rollins and Strowman, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, featuring Roman Reigns in the main event and more. The results are below per Wrestling Inc:

* Apollo Crews defeated EC3.

* Mojo Rawley defeated Titus O’Neil.

* WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Revival.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias.

* RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat.

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.