WWE Raw Live Event Results 10.19.19: Seth Rollins Battles The Fiend, More

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday night featuring Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend and more. The results are below, via Fightful:

* Aleister Black def. Cesaro

* Ricochet def. Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)

* Braun Strowman def. King Corbin

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans and Natalya

* No Way Jose def. Mojo Rawley

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) and Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt by DQ

