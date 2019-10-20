wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Event Results 10.19.19: Seth Rollins Battles The Fiend, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday night featuring Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend and more. The results are below, via Fightful:
* Aleister Black def. Cesaro
* Ricochet def. Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega)
Gran noche viendo a @AndradeCienWWE y @Zelina_VegaWWE en #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/2vNylzVeV0
— Marta (@xmartaiglesias) October 20, 2019
* Braun Strowman def. King Corbin
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans and Natalya
@LaceyEvansWWE with her daughter wearing her hat in the background 😭📷👏👒 #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/6GNIp0nlPF
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) October 20, 2019
Becky is so sweet 🥺❤️ credits: @nuclearheat #beckylynch #lasskicker #straightfire #theman #wwetrenton #wwelive #wwe pic.twitter.com/qW9znU42iK
— _The_Wrestling_Zone_ (@__The__Zone__) October 20, 2019
* No Way Jose def. Mojo Rawley
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) and Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt by DQ
@WWERollins #wwe #wwetrenton pic.twitter.com/MwHCdRQuWZ
— Nuclear Heat Graphics (@nuclearheat) October 20, 2019
#WWETrenton was fun as hell! pic.twitter.com/JzMKE9jQvc
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) October 20, 2019
