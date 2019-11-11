wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Event Results 11.10.19: Becky Lynch Battles Sasha Banks, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Aberdeen, Scotland on Sunday featuring Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Cedric Alexander & R-Truth and Drake Maverick & Shelton Benjamin
* Rusev def. Lashley
* Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan
* WWE United States Championship Match: Braun Strowman def. AJ Styles (c) by DQ
* Braun Strowman & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Sasha Banks
Thank you @reymysterio for my sons hi-five, it was difficult for him to cope with but you made it worth his while 💚 #autismawareness #wweaberdeen @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/ZJyfvfHoVb
— L-M (@LisaMarieCG) November 10, 2019
The Boss entrance in Aberdeen 😈🏴 credits: @baIorsdemon #sashabanks #theboss #legitboss #wweaberdeen #wwelive #wwe pic.twitter.com/PBdfgUgZmK
— _The_Wrestling_Zone_ (@__The__Zone__) November 10, 2019
“Let Him In”@WWEBrayWyatt is amazing live.#WWEAberdeen pic.twitter.com/8eYRoFSTrB
— ∀ (@OutsiderAmy) November 11, 2019
@SashaBanksWWE vs @BeckyLynchWWE in #WWEAberdeen main eventing pic.twitter.com/TEJcBgtLr4
— Wayne Clark (@Wayne_JClark) November 11, 2019
@SashaBanksWWE love her ring gear and her smile in #WWEAberdeen pic.twitter.com/dBCK0nCG0A
— Wayne Clark (@Wayne_JClark) November 11, 2019
@DMcIntyreWWE dont worry, scotland will keep your secret 😉💜 #WWEAberdeen pic.twitter.com/YVSsw5dTPK
— Emz (@_Emz922) November 11, 2019
