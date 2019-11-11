WWE Raw Live Event Results 11.10.19: Becky Lynch Battles Sasha Banks, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Aberdeen, Scotland on Sunday featuring Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Cedric Alexander & R-Truth and Drake Maverick & Shelton Benjamin

* Rusev def. Lashley

* Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) def. Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan

* WWE United States Championship Match: Braun Strowman def. AJ Styles (c) by DQ

* Braun Strowman & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Sasha Banks