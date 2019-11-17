wrestling / News
WWE RAW Live Event Results 11.16.19: Dusseldorf, Germany – Seth Rollins & Viking Raiders vs. The OC Headlines
Results from @cdavidroberson2 (h/t Fightful)
* Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre
* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan
* Titus O’Neil defeated Shelton Benjamin.
– Kevin Owens stunned Shelton Benjamin
* Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans to retain the RAW Women’s Title
* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana) via DQ
* Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles via DQ
* Seth Rollins & The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson)
Photo from dave_k.a.y on Instagram #SethRollins #wwedusseldorf pic.twitter.com/FJxUQKGMb3
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) November 17, 2019
What a #PHENOMENAL entrance @AJStylesOrg
Thank you for the great memories.#WWEDusseldorf #WWE pic.twitter.com/PEEy2itJY5
— Ali Bassam 🔜 The World of Hans Zimmer (@alirodotus) November 16, 2019
I felt this as much as @KingRicochet did 😦 @DMcIntyreWWE #WWEDusseldorf pic.twitter.com/l4YFjcZtML
— Nazire 🌹 (@reignmyuniverse) November 16, 2019
But we’re having so much fun @sarahloganwwe…… 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪 #WWEDusseldorf pic.twitter.com/SFyAAwVUdP
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 16, 2019
#RT @WWE: If @Sheltyb803 wasn’t leaving #WWEDusseldorf from the crowd’s singing…he was definitely leaving after a @FightOwensFight #Stunner! pic.twitter.com/kHVHU4emzW
— Joseph Sorensen (@Joey_Sorensen) November 16, 2019
