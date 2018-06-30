WWE Raw Live Event Results 6.29.18: Ziggler vs. Rollins Main Events

WWE Raw Live Event Results from 6.29.18 (Rapid City, South Dakota): Ziggler vs. Rollins Main Events

The Fuller Family and wrestlinginc.com:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley

* Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

* The Authors of Pain defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater

* Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh

* Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin was set to take place but Braun Strowman attacked and destroyed both of them

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre retained over Seth Rollins in a 2 of 3 Falls match