WWE Raw Live Event Results 7.30.17: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Main Events
July 31, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are the WWE live event results from the July 30th WWE Raw live event in Youngstown, Ohio. The results are courtesy of PWinsider.com:
* Jason Jordan, Kalisto, Titus O’Neil and R-Truth beat Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, * Curt Hawkins and Goldust
* Neville beat Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight Title
* Finn Balor beat Elias Samson
* Big Cass beat Enzo
* Cesaro and Sheamus beat Heath Slater and Rhyno to retain the Tag Team Titles
* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins beat The Miztourage
* Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
* Bray Wyatt beat Apollo Crews
* Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman by DQ