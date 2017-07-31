WWE Raw Live Event Results 7.30.17: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Main Events

– Here are the WWE live event results from the July 30th WWE Raw live event in Youngstown, Ohio. The results are courtesy of PWinsider.com:

* Jason Jordan, Kalisto, Titus O’Neil and R-Truth beat Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, * Curt Hawkins and Goldust

* Neville beat Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight Title

* Finn Balor beat Elias Samson

* Big Cass beat Enzo

* Cesaro and Sheamus beat Heath Slater and Rhyno to retain the Tag Team Titles

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins beat The Miztourage

* Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

* Bray Wyatt beat Apollo Crews

* Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman by DQ