WWE RAW Live Event Results 04.20.19 – Springfield, IL: The Shield Headlines Against Lashley, McIntyre, Corbin (Pics)

*Ricochet & Aleister Black pinned The Revival – They earned a title shot against Ryder & Hawkins later in the night.

*Bailey & Nikki Cross pinned Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan – The Riott Squad lamented having to split up to different brands and it was their last tour together like the Shield. They noted the issues with Sasha Banks & Bailey and believed they weren’t appearing so they’d have the night off. Bailey came out but brought out Nikki Cross as her partner. Liv Morgan was ejected late for helping Ruby hold Bailey down for a pin and was caught, leading to the belly-to-Bailey.

*WWE Cruiserweight Champ Tony Nese pinned Buddy Murphy – while the crowd wasn’t into the match at first, they turned to comedy as Murphy made louds shrieks and Nese portrayed him as chicken.

*WWE Intercontinental Champ Finn Balor pinned Elias – Elias did a lengthy guitar solo before talking about his crazy week with Cena, Taker and Mysterio, and being named the future of WWE by Vinnie Mac. While the crowd would yell Walk With Elias, he thought the crowd wasn’t giving him the respect he deserves and he had an IC title match tonight. Balor came out before Elias could play some more.

*Aleister Black & Ricochet beat WWE Tag Champs Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins by DQ – Crowd was clearly behind Black & Ricochet tonight, Ryder & Hawkins were huge underdogs. The Revival despite being beaten decisively earlier in the night, ran out to attack Black & Ricochet to very loud boos before being run off.

*Lucha House Party pinned The Singh Brothers & Jinder Mahal – while the brother got some offense in, the trio couldn’t keep up with the Lucha guys and one of the bros got pinned.

*Alexa Bliss & Lacey Evans pinned Dana Brooke & Ember Moon – Bliss had her talk show Moment of Bliss with Lacey as her guest, while Bliss has a positive response from the crowd initially, the running down of Springfield turned the crowd against them. Ember & Dana came out to interrupt and challenged them to a match.

*The Shield pinned Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin – while the villians had their way with the Shield, the closing moments had all three Shield members hit their signature finishers to close with the triple powerbomb on Lashley for the win.

–Was surprised the lineup was quite different from St. Louis the night before. Usually when the WWE runs through the area on their house show tours the cards are virtually the same but they shook things up tonight. I think they should mix things up between house shows more often as there are some fans who will attend each show that are reasonable close together and card results have spoiled what happens on the next stop.