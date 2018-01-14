WWE Raw Live Results 1.14.18: Matt Hardy Faces Bray Wyatt, Rollins & Reigns Team Up, More

– WWE held a Raw house show in Waco, Texas on Sunday night. Matt Hardy faced Bray Wyatt at the show and more. The results are, per PWInsider:

* Matt Hardy over Bray Wyatt.

* The Bar over Titus and Apollo Crews.

* Asuka over Dana Brooke.

* Braun Strowman over Curt Hawkins.

* Finn Balor over Elias.

* Sasha Banks and Mickie James over Nia Jax and WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss.

* WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore over Cedric Alexander.

* WWE Raw Tag Team champion Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns over The Miz and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.