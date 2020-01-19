wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 1.18.20: Liv Morgan and Rusev Team Against Lana and Lashley, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night, featuring Liv Morgan and Rusev vs. Lana and Bobby Lashley plus more. The results were, per Fightful:
* WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The OC (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows)
* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose
mhm a man #wwejackson pic.twitter.com/5lvK22J2Jg
— sydney (@heeIusos) January 19, 2020
* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega) (c) def. Cedric Alexander
* Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Natalya def. Sarah Logan & The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
Becky appreciating Charlotte’s work at the end 🤣 #wwejackson pic.twitter.com/ZENEh1TpMl
— Alex (@AmaznMastermind) January 19, 2020
#WWEJACKSON Tonight was a great night. Great 6 women tag match and all around great show. I am ecstatic that I finally got to see Becky live. She is beautiful(the others was also, but i had seen them live before) pic.twitter.com/mgKIHUZNnU
— Dee (@Demetri02950042) January 19, 2020
Sassy!! #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/t046516Gq4
— Mouldser (@Mouldser) January 19, 2020
* R-Truth won the WWE 2/47 Title from Mojo Rawley, then immediately lost it back.
* Liv Morgan & Rusev def. Bobby Lashley & Lana
@YaOnlyLivvOnce in #WWEJackson last night! 🥰😍🤗💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6UlY4yuZV7
— ⚫️ 𝓛𝓘𝓥in' life to the fullest ⚫️ (@SebastianLIVit) January 19, 2020
* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy by DQ
* AOP (Akam & Rezar), Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins def. Aleister Black, Samoa Joe & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
