WWE Raw Live Results 1.18.20: Liv Morgan and Rusev Team Against Lana and Lashley, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night, featuring Liv Morgan and Rusev vs. Lana and Bobby Lashley plus more. The results were, per Fightful:

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) def. The OC (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows)

* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

* WWE United States Championship: Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega) (c) def. Cedric Alexander

* Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Natalya def. Sarah Logan & The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

#WWEJACKSON Tonight was a great night. Great 6 women tag match and all around great show. I am ecstatic that I finally got to see Becky live. She is beautiful(the others was also, but i had seen them live before) pic.twitter.com/mgKIHUZNnU — Dee (@Demetri02950042) January 19, 2020

* R-Truth won the WWE 2/47 Title from Mojo Rawley, then immediately lost it back.

* Liv Morgan & Rusev def. Bobby Lashley & Lana

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy by DQ

* AOP (Akam & Rezar), Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins def. Aleister Black, Samoa Joe & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)