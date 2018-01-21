WWE Raw Live Results 1.20.18 – Reigns & Rollins Take on Miztourage, Finn Balor vs. Elias, More

– WWE held a Raw live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns teaming up in the main event. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated The Bar & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins demanded another match and issued a challenge…

* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins. Kane came out as Braun issued a challenge…

* Braun Strowman defeated Kane by DQ.

* Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with Paige at ringside.

* Finn Balor defeated Elias.

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Mickie James and Bayley in a Triple Threat.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in a Handicap Match.