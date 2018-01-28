wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 1.28.18: Brock Lesnar in Action, Six-Man Tag Main Event (Pics)
– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday night. Brock Lesnar wrestled at the show. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* “Woken” Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt. Hardy cut a promo and mentioned Vanguard 1, Senor Benjamin and the compound.
* The Bar defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Heath Slater & Rhyno. Good match with a lot of comedy.
* Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak with a double knee gutbuster. Really good match.
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Kane. After the match, Braun Strowman came out and powerslammed both of them.
Intermission
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins with a rollup.
* Elias played two songs before Finn Balor came out. Elias defeated Balor after countering the coup de grace.
* Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins defeated The Miztourage. Reigns got the win for his team with a spear.
