WWE Raw Live Results 1.28.18: Brock Lesnar in Action, Six-Man Tag Main Event (Pics)

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday night. Brock Lesnar wrestled at the show. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* “Woken” Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt. Hardy cut a promo and mentioned Vanguard 1, Senor Benjamin and the compound.

* The Bar defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and Heath Slater & Rhyno. Good match with a lot of comedy.

* Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak with a double knee gutbuster. Really good match.

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Kane. After the match, Braun Strowman came out and powerslammed both of them.

Intermission

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins with a rollup.

* Elias played two songs before Finn Balor came out. Elias defeated Balor after countering the coup de grace.

* Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins defeated The Miztourage. Reigns got the win for his team with a spear.