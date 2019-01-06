WWE Raw Live Results 1.5.19: Dean Ambrose Vs. Seth Rollins, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday night, with a Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre ina Triple Threat Match when he pinned Ziggler with a Coup de Grace. Very good!

*Titus O’Neil & Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Mojo Rawley & Curt Hawkins & Viktor of The Ascension. OK.

*Bobby Lashley defeated Elias. Elias did a great job getting the crowd into his guitar playing and promo. Lio Rush was awesome at ringside getting everyone around me mad at him.

*Apollo Crews pinned Jinder Mahal. OK.

*Baron Corbin came out and beat Braun Strowman by forfeit. This led to John Cena coming out as his new opponent, which we went nuts for. Cena pinned him with the AA.

*Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Authors of Pain.

*The Lucha House Party defeated The Revival.

*Ember Moon & Sasha Banks & defeated Dana Brooke & Mickie James & Alicia Fox.

*WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose pinned Seth Rollins.

Overall, it was a fun show. Much different when compared to attending TV tapings.