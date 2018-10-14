WWE Raw Live Results 10.13.18: Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose Team Up in Main Event

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Binghamton, New York on Saturday night, with Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose teaming up in the main event. The results were, per WZ:

* The B Team defeated The Ascension.

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley.

* The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno.

* Natalya defeated Alicia Fox.

* Tyler Breeze, Titus O’Neil & No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis & The Revival.

* Finn Balor defeated Elias.

* Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley By DQ. Bobby came out to challenge Balor after he beat Elias.

* Nia Jax, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad.

* Jinder Mahal & Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable.

* Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.