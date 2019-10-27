WWE Raw Live Results 10.26.19: Seth Rollins Takes on The Fiend, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday night with a Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

AJ Styles vs. Braun Strowman turned into a 6-man tag after a Disqualification when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Strowman with Styles. The Viking Raiders came out to make the save.

Strowman and The Viking Raiders beat The OC.

Ricochet beat Drew McIntyre.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch beat Lacey Evans by Disarmher after grabbing Evans’ arm when Evans tried to cradle her for a pin.

Intermission.

Nikki Cross and Natalya beat Sarah Logan and Tamina by double tap out submission when Natalya used the sharpshooter on Tamina and Cross used a Rings of Saturn on Logan.

King Corbin segment with Rey Misterio and DJ Luian (a music producer and musician). Typical Corbin segment where he was rude and insulting then ended up getting beat up and bailed out of the ring.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins beat Bray Wyatt by Disqualification when the referee was attacked.

Notes: Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Cesaro did not make the show and a few matches advertised did not take place. The show was really short and included an intermission.