WWE Raw Live Results 11.12.19: Rusev Battles Bobby Lashley, More

– WWE held a Raw-brand live event in Amsterdam on November 12th, featuring Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley and more. The results were, per Wrestling-Infos.de:

* Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) defeated Nikki Cross & Sarah Logan

* R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick. After his defeat, Drake Maverick issues an open challenge to the locker room, which was answered by The Viking Raiders. Maverick tried to escape, but he was brought back by The Street Profits. The Viking Raiders hit Maverick with The Viking Experience before they celebrated with The Street Profits.

* Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Sasha Banks

lol sasha couldn't win anyway 😀#wweamsterdam

Seat 240

Entry 107 pic.twitter.com/htMEcjmkFU — Mustafa (@Mustafa54759280) November 12, 2019

* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana) via DQ

* Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio & Braun Strowman defeated The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Seth Rollins in a street fight.