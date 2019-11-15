wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 11.14.19: Rusev Battles Bobby Lashley, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Mannheim, Germany on Thursday, featuring Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley and more. The results are below per Wrestling-Infos.de:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans to retain.
* Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin.
* Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and The Street Profits to earn a shot at the Raw Tag Team titles next week.
* United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles by DQ, Styles retains the title.
* Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).
* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan.
* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley by DQ.
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre.
