WWE Raw Live Results 11.14.19: Rusev Battles Bobby Lashley, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Mannheim, Germany on Thursday, featuring Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley and more. The results are below per Wrestling-Infos.de:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans to retain.

* Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin.

* Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and The Street Profits to earn a shot at the Raw Tag Team titles next week.

* United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles by DQ, Styles retains the title.

* Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan.

* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley by DQ.

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre.