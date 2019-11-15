wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 11.15.19: Ricochet Battles AJ Styles, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Regensburg, Germany on Friday with a AJ Styles vs. Ricochet US Championship match and more. You can check out the results below per Wrestling-Infos.de:
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans.
* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder.
* Titus O’Neil defeated Shelton Benjamin.
Afterwards, Shelton Benjamin is dissatisfied. He therefore demands another match immediately and awards an open challenge to the entire locker room. Kevin Owens gladly accepts this challenge.
* Kevin Owens defeated Shelton Benjamin.
* WWE United States Championship Match: Ricochet defeated AJ Styles (w / The OC: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) via DQ after The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) intervened in the match.
Following the bout, The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) storm into the ring to support Ricochet. That leads to the next match, with all the competitors staying in the ring.
* Ricochet & The Viking Raiders defeated The OC.
* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan.
* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley (w / Lana) via DQ.
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre.
