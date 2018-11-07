WWE Raw Live Results 11.7.18: Braun Strowman Competes in Main Event, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, with Braun Strowman in a handicap match for the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/ Lio Rush) via roll up.

Elias, Tamina and the Riott Squad were singing “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”.

* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan) via Bayley-to-Belly.

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: AOP (Akam & Rezar, w/ Drake Maverick) (c) defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode. Gable was pinned after the Last Chapter.

* Nikki Bella (w/ Alexa Bliss & Mickie James) defeated Natalya.

They announced the next houseshows in Germany:

– 05/15/19 in Magdeburg

– 05/16/19 in Hamburg

– 05/17/19 in Erfurt

– 05/18/19 in Berlin

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Dean Ambrose via DQ after a low blow.

* Zack Ryder squashed Bo Dallas.

After the match: Bo Dallas demanded a new opponent. Titus O’Neil came out.

* Titus O’Neil squashed Bo Dallas.

* Elias pinned Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh).

* 1 on 2 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler. Strowman pinned Ziggler after his running powerslam.

After the match: Strowman was attacked by Baron Corbin with a chair. Corbin restarted the match as a 1 on 3 No DQ Handicap Match.

* 1 on 3 No DQ Handicap Match: Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Braun Strowman. Strowman was pinned by all of his opponents after the ZigZag/Claymore Kick combination.

After the match: Strowman destroyed the heels and left the ring. Corbin restarted the match once again so Strowman gets counted out. That didn’t work as Strowman made it back to the ring.

* 1 on 3 No DQ Handicap Match: Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler. Strowman pinned Corbin after his running powerslam.