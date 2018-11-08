WWE Raw Live Results 11.8.18: Seth Rollins Battles Dean Ambrose, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose did battle during the event, among other matches. The results are below, per wrestling-infos.de:

* Finn Bálor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/ Lio Rush).

* Bayley, Sasha Banks & Ember Moon defeated Tamina & The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan).

* RAW Tag Team Champions AOP (w/ Drake Maverick) (c) defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode.

* Nikki Bella (w/ Alexa Bliss & Mickie James) defeated Natalya.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins (c) defeated Dean Ambrose via DQ.

* B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel), No Way Jose & Tyler Breeze defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor), Curt Hawkins & Mojo Rawley. Axel pinned Hawkins after the Perfectplex.

After the match, Hawkins explained that he won his last match two years ago. Therefore he wants to end his losing streak tonight.

* Zack Ryder defeated Curt Hawkins after a Hogan Leg Drop. After the match, Hawkins demanded a new opponent. Titus O’Neil came out.

* Titus O’Neil defeated Curt Hawkins via Clash of the Titus.

* Elias defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Sunil Singh).

* Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler in a 2-on-1 handicap match. After the match, Strowman was attacked by Baron Corbin. Corbin restarted the match as a 1-on-3 No DQ Handicap Match.

* Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler defeated Braun Strowman in a 1-on-3 No DQ Handicap Match. Strowman was pinned by all of his opponents. After the match, Strowman destroyed the heels and left the ring. Corbin made another match between himself and Strowman so Strowman would get counted out. That didn’t work as Strowman made it back to the ring.

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin.