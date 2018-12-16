WWE Raw Live Results 12.15.18: Seth Rollins Main Events Against Dean Ambrose, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Bakersfield, California on Saturday night, with Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in the main event. The results were, per WZ:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor (Triple Threat).

* Bayley & Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox.

* Buddy Murphy defeated Kalisto to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

* Bobby Roode & Chad Gable defeated The Authors Of Pain & The Revival to retain the RAW Tag Titles.

* Elias defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a No DQ Handicap Match with the help of other superstars.

* Ember Moon, Natalya, & Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad.

* Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose by DQ to retain the Intercontinental Title.