wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 12.15.18: Seth Rollins Main Events Against Dean Ambrose, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Bakersfield, California on Saturday night, with Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in the main event. The results were, per WZ:
* Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor (Triple Threat).
* Bayley & Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox.
* Buddy Murphy defeated Kalisto to retain the Cruiserweight Title.
* Bobby Roode & Chad Gable defeated The Authors Of Pain & The Revival to retain the RAW Tag Titles.
* Elias defeated Baron Corbin.
* Elias defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in a No DQ Handicap Match with the help of other superstars.
* Ember Moon, Natalya, & Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad.
* Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose by DQ to retain the Intercontinental Title.
.@HEELZiggler was definitely not in the Holiday Spirit after a rough night at #WWEBakersfield! pic.twitter.com/0Fjs5DmZ3D
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2018
Itssss Bayley! @itsBayleyWWE #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/DZIAXNn1OK
— boss man (@TheNextBlGThing) December 16, 2018
They might be all about the poses at #WWEBakersfield, but @fightbobby & @itsLioRush say it’s “easy money” at #WWETLC tomorrow against @IAmEliasWWE! pic.twitter.com/txyJb1WbIf
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2018
Seth. Freaking. Rollins. #WWEBakersfield @WWERollins #BurnItDown pic.twitter.com/wCQsZbyrrz
— Joaquin Cardenas (@JoaquinDjfluffy) December 16, 2018