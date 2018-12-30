WWE Raw Live Results 12.29.18: Dean Ambrose Battles Seth Rollins in Cage Match, More

– WWE held a live event in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night with a main event of Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins. Results are below per WZ:

* Finn Balor def. Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre in a triple threat.

* Apollo Crews upset Jinder Mahal to close out a Batte Royal for a future IC title opportunity.

* Nia Jax def. Ember Moon.

* Roode & Gable def. The Revival & AOP in a strong triple threat tag team title match.

Intermission

* Bayley, Sasha & Natalya def. Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan with Alicia Fox & Liv Morgan who got ejected from ring side.

* Baron Corbin trashed Braun Strowman for being in “Orlando and eating pizza,” but Jojo revealed he had an opponent in a No DQ match. Bray Wyatt made the entrance of the night, cell phones a glitter, looking trimmer. Wyatt and Corbin brawled with chairs and kendo sticks, when Corbin couldn’t put ’em away he split for the back before several baby faces cut him off, whooping on em, throwing back into Wyatt for Sister Abigail and the pin.

* Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins. Dean Ambrose cut a pre match promo inside the steel cage, saying Rollins loves the Chicago Bears who will “blow it in the playoffs” and you “disgusting midwestern pig farmers” relate to him, he said he will return to a city with decency and morals, Las Vegas. Ambrose got a bit controversial bringing up violent crime in Chicago too. Rollins came out to big pop. Rollins and Ambrose had a solid cage match, with Rollins nailing Ambrose with a super kick to launch him out of the cage to retain the IC title. Corbin interfered in the match, but Rollins gave him a curb stomp at ringside before giving Ambrose one in the ring post match.

* Rollins cut a joyful post match promo referencing the band Fall Out Boy and Bulls legend Michael Jordan as other big acts who have played the United Center. He thanked Chicago for their support.