WWE Raw Live Results 12.29.19: R-Truth Loses and Recaptures 24/7 Title Again, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Sunday night, featuring a couple of 24/7 Championship changes and more. As previously noted, Randy Orton was injured during his match with AJ Styles and was unable to complete the bout. The full highlights are below per Fightful:

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Viking Raiders def. The O.C. & The Street Profits

* Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

* Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

* Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles was stopped when Randy Orton was apparently injured. Learn more here.

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte & Asuka

– The Singh Brothers def. R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Title.

– R-Truth def. The Singh Brothers to regain the 24/7 Title.

* WWE United States Championship Triple Threat: Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega) def. Ricochet & Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)

* No Holds Barred Match: Seth Rollins & def. Kevin Owens. AOP interferes on behalf of Rollins. Samoa Joe makes the save for Owens. One of the AOP gets put through a table.