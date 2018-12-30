WWE Raw Live Results 12.30.18: Baron Corbin Faces Bray Wyatt in a No DQ Match, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Buffalo, New York on Sunday night, which featured a Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt match and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Triple Threat – Finn Balor vs Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre. Drew controlled most of the match. Finn was way over with the crowd. Finn wins pinning Dolph. He ate a Claymore kick from Drew post-match. Drew spoke about RAW and went after Dolph who gave him a zigzag and Finn with coup.

* 13 main Battle Royal – Zack Ryder, Rhino, Heath Slater, Tyler Breeze, No Way Jose, Rhyno, Hawkins, Mojo Rawley, Lucha House Party, Apollo Crews, Jinder. Apollo Crews wins eliminating Jinder.

* Nia Jax (with Tamina) v s. Ember Moon. No Ronda Rousey as advertised. Nia wins with interference from Tamina.

* Elias played Auld Langs Syne on the guitar. Way over with the crowd. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley. Lashley wins with a spear after interference from Lio Rush.

* Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt (new ring attire). No DQ match. Jose, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews and Rhyno run down and throw Corbin back into the ring. Wyatt wins with Sister Abigail. Bray was a huge surprise.

* Triple Threat Tag Match: WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable defeat the AOP and The Revival. Chad had his lip busted open.

* Bayley & Sasha Banks & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad. Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox were at ringside.

* Steel Cage Match Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins. Dean won with assist from Corbin.