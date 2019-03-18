WWE Raw Live Results 3.17.19: Braun Strowman Battles Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Sunday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin with a main event of Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a No DQ match. Thanks to Jordan (@Dynamite_Jordon) for the results:

* Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose in 7:53.

* Lucha House Party def. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers in 8:47.

Elias Sings

* The Ascension def. The Major Brothers in 8:01.

* Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley w/Lio Rush (c) def. Apollo Crews and EC3 in 6:31.

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) def. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in 18:02.

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Dana Brooke in 2:32.

Intermission.

* Natalya def. Tamina in 4:30.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) def. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott in 7:36.

* No DQ Match: Braun Strowman def. Baron Corbin in 15:30.

