WWE Raw Live Results 3.17.19: Braun Strowman Battles Baron Corbin, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event on Sunday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin with a main event of Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a No DQ match. Thanks to Jordan (@Dynamite_Jordon) for the results:
* Drew McIntyre def. Dean Ambrose in 7:53.
* Lucha House Party def. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers in 8:47.
Elias Sings
* The Ascension def. The Major Brothers in 8:01.
* Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley w/Lio Rush (c) def. Apollo Crews and EC3 in 6:31.
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) def. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in 18:02.
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Dana Brooke in 2:32.
Intermission.
* Natalya def. Tamina in 4:30.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) def. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott in 7:36.
* No DQ Match: Braun Strowman def. Baron Corbin in 15:30.
