WWE Raw Live Results 3.30.18: Roman Reigns Faces Elias, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday night. Roman Reigns faced Elias at the show and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

1. Asuka beat Sonya Deville with the Asuka Lock.

2. Gallows, Anderson, Slater and Rhyno beat the Revival and Miztourage when Anderson pinned Dalls after a Magic Killer.

3. Akira Tozawa pinned Jack Gallagher.

Post match: Bray Wyatt attacked Tozawa and cut a promo on Matt Hardy. This led to Hardy coming out to confront Wyatt and actually try to convince him to team up. Of course this led to a short brawl. Hardy ran Wyatt off with a Twist of Fate.

4. The Bar beat Apollo and Titus to retain the RAW tag team titles.

5. Roman Reigns pinned Elias with a spear in an excellent match that wouldn’t have felt out of place on PPV.

6. Alexa Bliss pinned Sasha Banks to retain the RAW women’s title. Bliss tried to attack post match but Nia Jax made the save.

7. Seth Rollins pinned Finn Balor.

8. Brock Lesnar beat Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat when he pinned Kane. Match actually went about 6-7 minutes long. Bar came out post match to attack Braun but got run off to send the crowd home happy.