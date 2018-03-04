WWE Raw Live Results 3.4.18: Roman Reigns Battles John Cena, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Rockford, Illinois on Sunday night, with Roman Reigns facing John Cena in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Woken Matt Hardy defeats Bray Wyatt.

* Mustafa Ali defeats Jack Gallagher, Lince Dorado and Ariya Davari.

* The Club defeats the Miztourage.

* Elias comes out for a match with Braun Strowman, Strowman lays him out with a running powerslam.

* Strowman demands Kane.

* Strowman defeats Kane.

* The Bar defeats Finn Balor and Seth Rollins by DQ with a chair from Sheamus. It was for the titles. Great match.

* The Revival defeats Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* Bayley Asuka Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss Absolution and Nia Jax.

* Roman Reigns defeats John Cena. Cena monster pop whole match, crowd s***s all over Reigns during the match.