WWE Raw Live Results 3.4.18: Roman Reigns Battles John Cena, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Rockford, Illinois on Sunday night, with Roman Reigns facing John Cena in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Woken Matt Hardy defeats Bray Wyatt.
* Mustafa Ali defeats Jack Gallagher, Lince Dorado and Ariya Davari.
* The Club defeats the Miztourage.
* Elias comes out for a match with Braun Strowman, Strowman lays him out with a running powerslam.
* Strowman demands Kane.
* Strowman defeats Kane.
* The Bar defeats Finn Balor and Seth Rollins by DQ with a chair from Sheamus. It was for the titles. Great match.
* The Revival defeats Heath Slater and Rhyno.
* Bayley Asuka Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss Absolution and Nia Jax.
* Roman Reigns defeats John Cena. Cena monster pop whole match, crowd s***s all over Reigns during the match.