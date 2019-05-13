wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 5.12.19: Finn Balor vs. Elias, WALTER in Action, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Liverpool on Sunday featuring Finn Balor battling Elias and more. The results were, per PWInsider:
#WWELiverpool, show time tonight at @MandSBankArena is 5pm!
Will YOU be there? pic.twitter.com/7WL7oRgG5s
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 12, 2019
* Aleister Black & Ricochet defeated The Revival in a good opener.
* Titus O’Neill defeated EC3
* Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott).
her POWER 💆♀️💆♀️ #WWELIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/wKU9Sl22Rf
— 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 🌷 (@hollandspetal) May 12, 2019
* WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER defeated Pete Dunne.
* WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans and Tamina in a Triple Threat match for the Raw title.
* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias
Note to self @iameliaswwe: In the home of The Beatles, you probably shouldn’t rewrite the lyrics to their hit song “Yesterday” or wear a certain team’s jersey! #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/ETsseTZkQ4
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2019
This is @IAmEliasWWE at #WWELiverpool….in a #MCFC shirt…after City just pipped #LFC to the #EPL title.
Elias is the bravest man on the planet. pic.twitter.com/BrIywvrTNf
— TWM.news (@TWMNewsUK) May 12, 2019
* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.
After greeting the #WWEUniverse in his yard at #WWELiverpool, the #BigDog @WWERomanReigns had a message for @mikethemiz! #Raw pic.twitter.com/RNobxmmUTf
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2019
Main event of Rollins, Reigns and Strowman Vs McIntyre, Corbin and Lashley #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/MCfMryBSFg
— Sykes'eh (@Josh_sykes1999) May 12, 2019
The main event of #WWELiverpool tonight ! Was a lot of fun! pic.twitter.com/cKMXJaIP5E
— The Blue Brand 🔵 (@The_Blue_Brand) May 12, 2019
