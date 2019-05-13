wrestling / News

WWE Raw Live Results 5.12.19: Finn Balor vs. Elias, WALTER in Action, More

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Liverpool on Sunday featuring Finn Balor battling Elias and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Aleister Black & Ricochet defeated The Revival in a good opener.

* Titus O’Neill defeated EC3

* Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott).

* WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER defeated Pete Dunne.

* WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans and Tamina in a Triple Threat match for the Raw title.

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.

