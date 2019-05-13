WWE Raw Live Results 5.12.19: Finn Balor vs. Elias, WALTER in Action, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Liverpool on Sunday featuring Finn Balor battling Elias and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

Will YOU be there? pic.twitter.com/7WL7oRgG5s

#WWELiverpool , show time tonight at @MandSBankArena is 5pm!

* Aleister Black & Ricochet defeated The Revival in a good opener.

* Titus O’Neill defeated EC3

* Beth Phoenix & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott).

* WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER defeated Pete Dunne.

* WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans and Tamina in a Triple Threat match for the Raw title.

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias

Note to self @iameliaswwe : In the home of The Beatles, you probably shouldn’t rewrite the lyrics to their hit song “Yesterday” or wear a certain team’s jersey! #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/ETsseTZkQ4

This is @IAmEliasWWE at #WWELiverpool….in a #MCFC shirt…after City just pipped #LFC to the #EPL title.

Elias is the bravest man on the planet. pic.twitter.com/BrIywvrTNf

— TWM.news (@TWMNewsUK) May 12, 2019