WWE Raw Live Results 5.15.19: Becky Lynch Defends Title Against Lacey Evans
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Birmingham, England on Wednesday night, featuring Becky Lynch defending her championship and more. The result are, per Wrestling Inc:
* RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Lacey Evans.
* Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable in the match of the night.
* Th Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers.
* Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias.
* WWE UK Champion WALTER retained over Pete Dunne.
* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins retained over The Revival.
* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in the main event.
He’s home! #NXTUK Superstar @PeteDunneYxB is ready for action in his hometown! #WWEBirmingham! pic.twitter.com/qqDSZtwMy4
— WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2019
The #LuchaHouseParty rolls through #WWEBirmingham with their sights set on The #SinghBrothers! @KalistoWWE @LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/5Y6VoMVJpm
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
The love for @WWERomanReigns tonight at #WWEBirmingham 😍😍😍😍 super excited to of seen him again pic.twitter.com/8aGIOTKchC
— stacey poulton (@staceypoulton2) May 15, 2019
Triple threat to start #wwebirmingham pic.twitter.com/Lm5t4XYFWP
— Dave Erskine (@davedubskin21) May 15, 2019
Becky 2 Belts!!! #wwebirmingham pic.twitter.com/HYEthlRjvS
— Dan👊😆 (@DannnnAvfccc94) May 15, 2019
The fighting champs tonight at #WWEBirmingham 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/rfBAows8JZ
— Eddie (@HEEL_Rollins_) May 15, 2019
