WWE Raw Live Results 5.15.19: Becky Lynch Defends Title Against Lacey Evans

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Birmingham, England on Wednesday night, featuring Becky Lynch defending her championship and more. The result are, per Wrestling Inc:

* RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Lacey Evans.

* Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable in the match of the night.

* Th Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers.

* Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias.

* WWE UK Champion WALTER retained over Pete Dunne.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins retained over The Revival.

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in the main event.