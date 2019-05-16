wrestling / News

WWE Raw Live Results 5.16.19: WALTER Defends UK Title, Becky Lynch in Three-Women Match

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WALTER NXT Takeover New York NXT UK

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Sheffield, England on Thursday, with WALTER defending the UK Championship and more. The results were, per PWINsider:

* Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans and Tamina.

* The Lucha House Party beat The Singh Brothers & Jinder Mahal.

* Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable.

* Bayley & Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER defeated Pete Dunne.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated The Revival

* Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading