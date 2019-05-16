wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 5.16.19: WALTER Defends UK Title, Becky Lynch in Three-Women Match
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Sheffield, England on Thursday, with WALTER defending the UK Championship and more. The results were, per PWINsider:
* Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans and Tamina.
Lily was very excited that The Man cometh around @BeckyLynchWWE #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/jQVVBWd2uv
— Adam Morton (@_SirMorton) May 16, 2019
The man is victorious! #WWESHEFFIELD #WWELive pic.twitter.com/WjuSOSg9SE
— 🎙 Chris Mason🎙 (@mason_chris86) May 16, 2019
That's how you make an entrance! @BeckyLynchWWE is the man! The pop was out of this world! #WWESHEFFIELD pic.twitter.com/rFDdpg6HzB
— Graham Midgley (@Midgley316) May 16, 2019
* The Lucha House Party beat The Singh Brothers & Jinder Mahal.
* Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable.
* Bayley & Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad.
Bayley competes @ #WWESheffield pic.twitter.com/tjqR8FTgKo
— BayleyMedia (I’m not Bayley) (@BayleyPamBayley) May 16, 2019
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias.
Finn balor and Elias singing wonderwall together was something I never knew I needed in life #WWESHEFFIELD pic.twitter.com/vhW5d32i5u
— Tayyab Hussain (@Tayyab_402) May 16, 2019
#WWESHEFFIELD Anyway here's Wonderwall pic.twitter.com/c1Y8jqeA2y
— The Royal Grumble 🎙 (@RoyalGrumblePod) May 16, 2019
* WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER defeated Pete Dunne.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated The Revival
* Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.
The Big Dog #RomanReigns at #WWESHEFFIELD
Credit to IG/jadeylou1991 pic.twitter.com/UpN8obzh1Q
— Roman (@Fileana2) May 16, 2019
