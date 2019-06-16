WWE Raw Live Results 6.15.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Anaheim, California on Saturday featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Samoa Joe vs Ricochet vs. Cesaro: Fast past opener with the Huntington Beach native Samoa Joe and Ricochet split the fans adoration. Ricochet and Cesaro duke out until both men are stunned. Joe jumps into the ring and locks in the Cocina Clutch onto Ricochet for the victory. Joe retains US title. Ricochet gets a separate babyface exit.

Robert Roode pins Heath Slater: Roode gets Slater with the Glorious DDT for the 1,2,3 within 5 minutes. Roode grabs the mic and says he wants real competition and another match … Cedric Alexander answers the call and beats Roode with the lung blower. As he celebrated the Viking Raiders make their entrance and say they ain’t here to make friends and they jump Cedric.

* Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik (w/ Kalisto) vs. Viking Raiders: Raiders get the victory with their finish after 10 minutes of basic Lucha on big guy who can go action.

* Nikki Cross vs. Tamina: This is the concession match. Cross gets a good reaction and gets the win.

Sami Zayn comes out and tells the crowd he wouldn’t want to live in Anaheim which is true when the beach is only 15 more minutes away. He calls out anyone on the roster and Braun Stroman appears. Sami ducks the match and Lashley is out to face Braun. It seems Sami is the Lio Rush for tonight as he runs interference while Lashley & Stroman do absolute minimum for a long time. Stroman pins Lashley with the power slam. Sami Zayn gets in the ring for some reason and gets a power slam as well. And the kids go wild. Braun poses ringside with the fans and is probably the most over babyface this far.

Intermission

* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Revival vs. Ryder & Hawkins vs The Usos vs. Gallows & Anderson: Revival retains after a quick match. Vision obscured for the finish. Gallows & Anderson were pretty over and had a smattering of “two sweets” during the match despite no TV time. Usos get the babyface exit to their music.

* RAW Women’s Championship: Natalya vs. Lacy Evans vs Becky Lynch: Decent three way with Natalya working the brunt of the match for Evans taps out to the “Disarmher”. Lynch retains and the crowd is hyped.

* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins pins Baron Corbin with the stomp: We are told to sit down because Jeff Jarrett can’t see. Corbin does his usual stuff and seems to have some heel heat but none takes him seriously. Rollins wins and we are done by 10:20.

Could this be the key to @WWECesaro claiming victory in the Fatal 5-Way to earn his chance to face @SamoaJoe for the #UnitedStatesChampionship at #WWEStompingGrounds? We’ll find out this Monday on #Raw! #WWEAnaheim pic.twitter.com/yELI5nG15Z — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2019

Dear @BeckyLynchWWE seriously can we talk? How did you get from Santa Monica to Anaheim so quickly? Did you take the 10 to the 405 to the 105 to the 605 to the 91 to the 5 and get off at Katella? TELL ME! I’m confused 🤷🏾‍♂️. #WWEAnaheim pic.twitter.com/NWdzYuMIHm — Kountry @ #SDCC (@kountry1983) June 16, 2019