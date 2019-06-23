WWE Raw Live Results 6.22.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Spokane, Washington on Saturday night before today’s Stomping Grounds, with a Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* WWE United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Ricochet

* Heath Slater def. Mojo Rawley

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Revival def. The Usos, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Braun Strowman def. Cesaro

* Naomi, Dana Brooke & No Way Jose def. Sarah Logan, Tamina & EC3

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

Great night at #WWESpokane! Wasn’t sure what to expect in a small market the night before a PPV, but everyone brought it. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/VKzY2l5f4h — Hacker⚡️Hiker (@hackerhiker) June 23, 2019

* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin