wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 6.22.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Spokane, Washington on Saturday night before today’s Stomping Grounds, with a Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* WWE United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Ricochet
@KingRicochet was so good in #WWESpokane! pic.twitter.com/XZaNEp5l6K
— Hannah Rees (@HannahERees) June 23, 2019
* Heath Slater def. Mojo Rawley
Vitória de @HeathSlaterOMRB! #WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/aIrzW9O4WT
— Wrestlemaníacos (@wrestlemaniacos) June 23, 2019
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Revival def. The Usos, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
#WWESpokane #wwe there’s no hugging in wrestling pic.twitter.com/VQg8dsLOCu
— Vanessa Fitzpatrick (@Rusness59901) June 23, 2019
* Braun Strowman def. Cesaro
* Naomi, Dana Brooke & No Way Jose def. Sarah Logan, Tamina & EC3
#WWESpokane we ready to shake our maracas @WWENoWayJose @DanaBrookeWWE 😁 pic.twitter.com/E5PaAfknFT
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 23, 2019
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
Great night at #WWESpokane! Wasn’t sure what to expect in a small market the night before a PPV, but everyone brought it. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/VKzY2l5f4h
— Hacker⚡️Hiker (@hackerhiker) June 23, 2019
@LaceyEvansWWE looking beautiful! #WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/DuOVuL7p00
— Hannah Rees (@HannahERees) June 23, 2019
* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin
Finish at #WWESpokane #SethRollins
🎥: chase_arcade on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ABi3StJ5iQ
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) June 23, 2019
#WWESpokane #wwe there’s no hugging in wrestling pic.twitter.com/VQg8dsLOCu
— Vanessa Fitzpatrick (@Rusness59901) June 23, 2019
@WWERollins ready to #BurnItDown after taking @BaronCorbinWWE out at #WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/P1DfKwHmZN
— єríc (@11Rule5Draft) June 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Completely Outshined Bret Hart at Double or Nothing, Would Never Read Lines Given to Him by ‘Some Schmuck Writer’
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Infamous Sid – Arn Anderson Hotel Scissor Fight, If He Gave Anderson A Heads Up When He Brought Sid Back to WCW in 1999
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate