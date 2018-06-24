WWE Raw Live Results 6.23.18: Alexa Bliss Faces Sasha Banks, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. The results are below per PWInsider:

Bayley & Dana Brooke defeated Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott with Sarah Logan Bayley got the pin after the Bayley to belly on Ruby.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto with the lumbar check. Post match, Mike Kannelis came out saying he traveled all this way to not have a match, but he wanted Ced and Kalisto to leave. When they wouldn’t, he tried to attack them and caught a Cedric assisted salida del sol for his troubles.

The B Team defeated Breezango and Titus Worldwide when Curtis Axel caught a blind tag on Titus O’Neal before he hit Fandango with clash of the Titus, dispatched Titus, and slipped in to get the pin.

Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose with a running fist strike in the corner.

Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin when Braun hit Jinder with a power slam.

After intermission….Elias. He played a little as people were coming back to their seats. Then Bobby Roode came out to interrupt. It lead to a Sweet Child ‘O Mine duet before Elias attacked Roode, saying he stole his spotlight. Roode countered, hit a reverse atomic drop and a Glorious DDT.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks with a roll up after Alexa ducked on an O’Connor roll attempt and Sasha clotheslines herself on the top rope.

Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre when Rollins hit a superkick and curbstomp on Ziggler.