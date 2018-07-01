WWE Raw Live Results 6.30.18: Alexa Bliss Battles Sasha Banks, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Bismark, North Dakota on Saturday night featuring Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and more. Results are below, per PWInsider:

* Kayla Braxton was the ring announcer.

* Bobby Lashley pinned Jinder Mahal with a spear.

* Bayley & Natalya defeated Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott).

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy pinned Mojo Rawley with a Twist of Fate.

* Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin & Elias when Strowman pinned Corbin with a powerslam.

* In a Triple Threat match, Authors of Pain defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews and Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks.

* Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.