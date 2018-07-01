wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 6.30.18: Alexa Bliss Battles Sasha Banks, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Bismark, North Dakota on Saturday night featuring Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and more. Results are below, per PWInsider:
* Kayla Braxton was the ring announcer.
* Bobby Lashley pinned Jinder Mahal with a spear.
* Bayley & Natalya defeated Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott).
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy pinned Mojo Rawley with a Twist of Fate.
* Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin & Elias when Strowman pinned Corbin with a powerslam.
* In a Triple Threat match, Authors of Pain defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews and Heath Slater and Rhyno.
* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks.
* Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.