WWE Raw Live Results 7.1.18: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Team Up in Main Event

– WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Fargo, North Dakota on Sunday night, with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teaming up for the main event match. You can see the full results below courtesy of PWInsider:

* Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal after a vertical suplex.

* Bayley & Natalya def Liv Morgan & Saragh Logan after a Bayley to Belly suplex on Morgan.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley after a Twist of Fate.

* There was an Elias segment, which led into….

* Braun Strowman & Bobby Roode defeated Elias & Baron Corbin following a Strowman powerslam om Corbin.

* In a Triple Threat match, Authors of Pain defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews and Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks after she rolled up Banks.

* Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre when Seth pinned Ziggler with the High Knee.

Biggest pops: Rollins, Reigns, Lashley, Bayley