WWE Raw Live Results 7.13.18: Roman Reigns & Bobby Roode Team Up in the Main Event

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Friday evening, with Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode teaming up in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin with a roll-up pin.

* Elias came out next to sing Country Roads for the West Virginia crowd. He sang his own words for the second verse where he said he can’t tell the difference between pigs and people in WV.

* Elias and Jinder Mahal defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Revival, and Titus Worldwide. Slater was incredibly over in WV, but he took the pinfall after Elias hit the Drift Away..

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins.

* Bayley, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Mickie James. Bayley was a babyface, took the hot tag, and won with a Bayley To Belly..

* Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles.

* Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens.

* Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis. After the match was over, Kanellis stayed in the ring. He said he didn’t come all the way from Boston to lose and he demanded another opponent. Then Bobby Lashley answered the call..

* Bobby Lashley defeated Mike Kanellis.

* Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women’s Title.

* Roman Reigns and Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.