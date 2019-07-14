wrestling / News

WWE Raw Live Results 7.13.19: Ricochet Defends Against Cesaro, More

July 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet Raw 6-17-19

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, featuring Ricochet vs. Cesaro and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* RAW Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ.

* The Usos, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik)
* No Way Jose def. Mojo Rawley
* Titus O’Neil def. Mojo Rawley
* Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley
* Four Way Match: Natalya def. Dana Brooke, Naomi and Sarah Logan
* WWE United States Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Cesaro
* Cedric Alexander def. Robert Roode
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

* WWE Universal Championship — Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin

