wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Results 7.13.19: Ricochet Defends Against Cesaro, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, featuring Ricochet vs. Cesaro and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* RAW Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ.
#TheRevival are confident they know how their match against #TheUsos at #ExtremeRules will turn out! #WWESpringfield @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE pic.twitter.com/YJhZyw8m7F
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019
* The Usos, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik)
* No Way Jose def. Mojo Rawley
* Titus O’Neil def. Mojo Rawley
* Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley
* Four Way Match: Natalya def. Dana Brooke, Naomi and Sarah Logan
* WWE United States Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Cesaro
* Cedric Alexander def. Robert Roode
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
@BeckyLynchWWE is the champ! 🎉 #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/Au37KmFVIK
— MassMutual Center (@MM_Center) July 14, 2019
1. Quit lying. @natbynature doesn't stand a chance. 💅
.
2. NO I WILL NOT TAKE A PICTURE WITH YOU YA NASTY THINGS. 👒#NothingButNasties pic.twitter.com/oIUlxYwjCM
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 13, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE Thank You for coming to #WWESpringfield for The #SummerSlamHeatwaveTour! pic.twitter.com/24DLOrL5QS
— Nick Tanguay (@DJNickTanguay) July 14, 2019
#WWESpringfield #SummerSlamHeatwaveTour BECKY LYNCH @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/c9ezNfXHp8
— Morgan Thompson Vlogs (@morgan_vlogs) July 14, 2019
* WWE Universal Championship — Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin
@ShaneHelmsCom had at work. Can I be your intern? 🙏🏾#WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/we9fqR03TW
— The Junkyard PAWG (@VincesBoy) July 14, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE whipping the Universal Championship with @WWERollins was the highlight of the night #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/rVnSmnsqDJ
— aLITcia🔥santos (@aliciasantosxox) July 14, 2019
Best ending ever @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins ya all made my night complete tysm❤️❤️❤️ #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/2ff5s7rwP7
— Kat Skaza⚓ (@KatSkaza) July 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Details On Original Plan For Bray Wyatt Prior To Bischoff and Heyman Signing
- Bayley Asked by FOX Sports Host Why WWE Doesn’t Provide Superstars With Drivers and If They Have a CBA
- Zelina Vega On How Close She Was to Quitting Wrestling, How The Rock Convinced Her Not To
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Why He Didn’t Want to Sign Nicole Bass to WWE, Why She Left For Bizarre ‘Apartment Wrestling’ Fetish Gig, & What Apartment Wrestling Is