WWE Raw Live Results 7.13.19: Ricochet Defends Against Cesaro, More

– WWE held a Raw-branded live show in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, featuring Ricochet vs. Cesaro and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* RAW Tag Team Championships: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival (c) by DQ.

* The Usos, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins def. The Revival & The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik)

* No Way Jose def. Mojo Rawley

* Titus O’Neil def. Mojo Rawley

* Braun Strowman def. Mojo Rawley

* Four Way Match: Natalya def. Dana Brooke, Naomi and Sarah Logan

* WWE United States Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Cesaro

* Cedric Alexander def. Robert Roode

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

* WWE Universal Championship — Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin